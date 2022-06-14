Project Manager X2 – Gauteng Modderfontein AH

Responsibilities:
- Issue a written directive to Procurement Department to issue Purchase Orders to Suppliers in accordance with the Management and Project Plans, closely monitor the process to ensure all Purchase Orders are submitted timeously, accurately to meet the Project timelines. Follow up on signed Purchase Orders with Procurement for PM Project file and Project Reporting.
- Follow the Standard SOP created by Digital Team for any amendments to Project Data.
- Manage the Project Management tool on RMS to generate the Purchase Orders and Sales Orders on all Systems.
- Validating the Database on RMS before signing-off.
- Prepare and Manage the SFA process Internally and with the Client.
- Building the Project Data files with the help of DoE RMS Digital PM and ensuring all Systems are always aligned.
- Manage the process of creating new Projects Codes/Stock Codes and Supplier Codes with the Digital Team.
- Manage the Requisition Process depending on the Project Budget Type, including the Planning and Logistics components with the relevant teams.
- Have oversight and drive the Appointment of Service Providers timeously with the Procurement Department.
- Manage and drive the Catalogue Review and Catalogue Building processes with the Procurement Department.
- Create a Management and Project Plan per Budget Type Project.
- Driving each Project from the Initiation Phase through Planning, Execution, Monitoring up to the Closure Phase in close collaboration with the Clients Project Budget Type Representatives.
- Closely monitor the Supplier delivery process with the relevant Projects Supplier Management Team.
- Update and Monitor Internal Dashboard Reporting (1Vot).
- Monitor the GRV and Recon process from Supplier to Warehouse to Finance Department.
- Manage the Invoicing to the Client with the Project Finance Team.
- Manage the SO/PO Report daily to provide directive on the Execution of Projects.
- Monitor the Pick & Pack Process with the Warehouse Team to ensure Projects are delivered timeously, efficiently, and that there are no delays
- Provide directive to the School Support Team on the releasing of Projects for Execution of the Projects and assist with query resolution that may arise from the Schools
- Hold daily Stand-up Meetings with PMU Team/s on the Progress, Internal & External Challenges, Project Risks & Issues faced with the Execution of the Projects and address the issues immediately with the relevant GM and CPO where applicable
- Hold weekly MANCO meetings with the relevant SBU’s/MANCO Members to address any Internal & External Challenges, Project Risks & Issues as to drive progress/outcomes on their Tasks relating to the Project/s and/or Project Success
- Manage the end-to-end POD process with the Project Admin Team. Ensure the Closed Projects are Audit Ready, and copies of POD’s have been shared with the Client
- Manage, Monitor and Report on the participation and quality of work delivered within the PMU and report on nay issues and/or constraints immediately to the GM and/or CPO.
- Keep accurate and up to date Records and Minutes of Daily, Weekly and Monthly meetings with the PMU’s, MANCO, SBU’s and Steerco’s
- Motivate and empower the PMU Team with appropriate and relevant Training Interventions and Continuous Improvement Programs
- Submit Reporting to MANCO at least every second week and/or as required
- Prepare Close out Report per Project in accordance to the template/s from PMO
Experience:
- NDP Project Management and/or NDP Operations Management Qualification/s and/or Project Management Degree
- Min 5-year Education related Project Management Experience
- MS Office Suite Experience (Advanced Level)
Desired Skills:
- Interpersonal Skills
- Listening skills