SAP Consultant at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is currently looking for a SAP Consultant.

• Managing projects / processes

• Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

• Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

• Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

• Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Minimum Requirements

• At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

• Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

• Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

• Web and digital project experience advantageous

• Agile working experience advantageous

Technical skills:

• ABAP

• Fiori

• SAP Technical Operations

• Incident Management, Change Management, Problem Management

• OPS Advanced

• SAP S/4HANA Migration

• Financial Accounting

