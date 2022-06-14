Scrum Master / Agile Project Manager

The Role: We are recruiting a Scrum Master / Agile Project Manager for a permanant opportunity .

This is a hybrid role ?? successful candidate will be required to go to the client offices from time to time in Gauteng.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Agile

Project Management

Scrum Master

Preferred Qualification:

Custom Application Development

Scrum Certified

SAFe Certification is advantageous

Experience required:

3-5 Most mandatory skills required

Agile Project Management ?? apart from leading the project, they need to be actively involved in leading the team and managing the people

Must have previous managed custom application development teams

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

AppDev GP is putting together a feature team to deliver this project.

Manage each project??s scope and timeline

Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups

Coach team members in Agile frameworks

Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration

Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)

Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests

Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur

Help teams implement changes effectively

Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint

Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity

Help build a productive environment where team members ??own?? the product and enjoy working on it.

Successful on time completion of the following project: RPA Upgrade and Migration from BPE v6.4 to BPC v7 and API Mulesoft Scaling – API Led connectivity

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

Excellent communication and servant leadership skills

Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability

Outstanding organizational skills

Learn more/Apply for this position