Scrum Master / Agile Project Manager

Jun 14, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Scrum Master / Agile Project Manager for a permanant opportunity .

This is a hybrid role ?? successful candidate will be required to go to the client offices from time to time in Gauteng.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Agile
  • Project Management
  • Scrum Master

Preferred Qualification:

  • Custom Application Development
  • Scrum Certified
  • SAFe Certification is advantageous

Experience required:

  • 3-5 Most mandatory skills required
  • Agile Project Management ?? apart from leading the project, they need to be actively involved in leading the team and managing the people
  • Must have previous managed custom application development teams

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • AppDev GP is putting together a feature team to deliver this project.
  • Manage each project??s scope and timeline
  • Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
  • Coach team members in Agile frameworks
  • Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
  • Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)
  • Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
  • Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
  • Help teams implement changes effectively
  • Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
  • Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
  • Help build a productive environment where team members ??own?? the product and enjoy working on it.
  • Successful on time completion of the following project: RPA Upgrade and Migration from BPE v6.4 to BPC v7 and API Mulesoft Scaling – API Led connectivity

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

  • Excellent communication and servant leadership skills
  • Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability
  • Outstanding organizational skills

