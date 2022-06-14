Scrum Master / Agile Project Manager – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Scrum Master / Agile Project Manager for a permanant opportunity .
This is a hybrid role ?? successful candidate will be required to go to the client offices from time to time in Gauteng.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Agile
- Project Management
- Scrum Master
Preferred Qualification:
- Custom Application Development
- Scrum Certified
- SAFe Certification is advantageous
Experience required:
- 3-5 Most mandatory skills required
- Agile Project Management ?? apart from leading the project, they need to be actively involved in leading the team and managing the people
- Must have previous managed custom application development teams
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- AppDev GP is putting together a feature team to deliver this project.
- Manage each project??s scope and timeline
- Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
- Coach team members in Agile frameworks
- Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
- Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)
- Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
- Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
- Help teams implement changes effectively
- Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
- Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
- Help build a productive environment where team members ??own?? the product and enjoy working on it.
- Successful on time completion of the following project: RPA Upgrade and Migration from BPE v6.4 to BPC v7 and API Mulesoft Scaling – API Led connectivity
Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:
- Excellent communication and servant leadership skills
- Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability
- Outstanding organizational skills