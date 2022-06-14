Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A vacancy is available for a full-time Scrum Master to assist our client’s hardware and software development teams apply the Scrum framework.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Business, or similar field

Scrum Master certification is advantageous, but not essential

Experience in a scrum master role

Familiarity with software development

Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artefacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)

Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks (Crystal, XP etc.)

Excellent communication and servant leadership skills

Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability

Outstanding organizational skills

Role requires you to be mostly in the office, but flexible working can be accommodated.

Responsibilities includes:

Help hardware and software development teams apply the Scrum framework

Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings, and daily stand-ups

Coach team members in Agile frameworks

Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration

Be the point of contact for external communications

Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests

Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur

Help teams implement changes effectively

Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint

Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity

Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it.

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Agile

Scrum Coaching

Agile coaching

Scrum Management

Crystal

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company is an IoT business that is driving innovation in the Security industry through its innovative hardware and software solutions. They design, engineer, and manufacture mobile apps, cloud service, and hardware devices to help remotely monitor and control security systems and peripherals in homes and businesses across the globe.

Learn more/Apply for this position