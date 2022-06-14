Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A vacancy is available for a full-time Scrum Master to assist our client’s hardware and software development teams apply the Scrum framework.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science, Business, or similar field
- Scrum Master certification is advantageous, but not essential
- Experience in a scrum master role
- Familiarity with software development
- Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artefacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)
- Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks (Crystal, XP etc.)
- Excellent communication and servant leadership skills
- Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability
- Outstanding organizational skills
- Role requires you to be mostly in the office, but flexible working can be accommodated.
Responsibilities includes:
- Help hardware and software development teams apply the Scrum framework
- Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings, and daily stand-ups
- Coach team members in Agile frameworks
- Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
- Be the point of contact for external communications
- Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
- Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
- Help teams implement changes effectively
- Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
- Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
- Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Agile
- Scrum Coaching
- Agile coaching
- Scrum Management
- Crystal
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The company is an IoT business that is driving innovation in the Security industry through its innovative hardware and software solutions. They design, engineer, and manufacture mobile apps, cloud service, and hardware devices to help remotely monitor and control security systems and peripherals in homes and businesses across the globe.