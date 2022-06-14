Senior Cloud Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are seeking a Senior Cloud Developer, whose primary function is to write backend APIs and backend services in AWS.
The client offers a high growth potential environment where a developer will be able to make decisions that affect the development of our platform. You will be exposed to a wide variety of technologies, especially in the cloud service space (Amazon Web Services).
Minimum Requirements:
• 5+ years commercial experience building web APIs and backend services.
• 1+ years building in a cloud Service environment such as AWS, Azure or Google Cloud
• 7 + years in a related programming language such as Typescript/JavaScript
• Solid knowledge of microservices architecture
• Strong understanding of Unit Testing practice
• Familiarity with backend build pipelines and tools
• Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
• Ability to work independently or with a group
Advantageous:
• Working in a Scrum / Agile environment
• Experience with AWS
• Some Front-End experience and/or the desire to work in this area. At times you may need to help.
Required Experience and Skills:
• Develop & maintain APIs
• Design and Architect microservices
• Optimize microservice’s communication layers
• Stay up-to-date on emerging code standards
• Maintain and implement code standards
• Mentor Junior and Intermediate Developers
Skills and competencies:
• Must have a strong sense of customer focus.
• Ability to take accountability and entail great problem-solving skills.
• Excellent people management and relationship management skills.
• Must be results-driven.
• Portray strong attention to detail, whilst maintaining efficiency.
• Impressive planning, organizational and time management skills.
Additional
• Must have solid reliable high-speed internet with ability to have video teleconferencing daily
About The Employer:
The client is a Johannesburg headquartered digital platform that facilitates the safe and efficient movement of road freight cargo across SADC. Our technology is building a new standard for road freight.
Over the next two years our plan is to expand our footprint globally. To do this we will need a team of highly experienced Software Developers and related technologists.