Senior Data Analyst 2022-59

An International Mining Company has a CONTRACT Vacancy for a Senior Data Analyst.

The senior data analyst will be responsible for building, optimizing, and maintaining conceptual and logical data models to ingest and curate data from source systems into an Azure data lake. The models must comply with the governance and requirements of the Central Data Platform.

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY UNLESS YOU QUALIFY IN FULL

Degree in IT.

Data modelling certifications will be preferable

Minimum 5 years in a data-centric environment working in either SQL Data-Warehousing, Analytics or as a dedicated Data-Modeller

Above average TSQL and SQL server skills

Logical, and Physical Data-Modelling Expertise

Experience with Forward and Reverse Engineering of Existing Databases

Good understanding of Star Schemas, Snowflake Schemas, and Kymbal Methodology

Skilled at formulating Dimensions, measures and attributes and building multi-dimensional models

Experienced with metadata-modelling

Experience with Data-Governance principles and Data-Cleansing

Experienced at key-formulation: primary keys, foreign-keys, alternate-keys, surrogate-keys, indexes, delta-control

Experience of working with Data-Modelling tools

Some exposure to Cloud computing

Exposure to mining production and operations data would be beneficial

The senior data analyst will have a key role to interface with business users to understand the data requirements and must further interface with the CDP data architecture and modelling teams to ensure unified data models

Develop Logical and physical data models

Conformance of data models to CDP enterprise data model

Adherence to data architecture standards.

Adherence to data governance standards.

Serve as an interface between business analysts and technical teams.

Provide input to technical implementation documents for all levels of curation from Level 0 to Level 4.

Assist with testing and validation of data ingestion pipelines.

