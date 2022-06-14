Senior Mobile Developer

Key Performance Areas
5+ Years’ Experience with Mobile Application Development
3+ Years’ Experience with Xamarin Mobile Development Platform
Native iOS development experience
Experience with Xamarin Development in Classic and with Forms
High proficiency coding in C#, .NET
Expert knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON.
Experience with Objective-C or Swift on Xcode
Experience with both iPhone and iPad app development
Knowledge of system architecture as it relates to mobile apps
Published and/or live app(s) on the App Store
Knowledge of Android and Java will be beneficial
Knowledge and experience in MS SQL database and store procedures.
Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes
Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
Qualifications
BSc Information Technology degree or similar
Experience
Minimum 1+ years hands on working experience iOS development
Minimum 3+ years hands on working related C# experience
MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server
GIT and continuous integration
Soap, JSON, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST,XSLT, HTML5, CSS3
The successful applicant must have:
Be a team player that contribute by example
Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of responsibility and
accountability
Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels
Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other
team members
Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around
source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.
Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work
Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem
communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.
If you do not here from us within 14 days of applying please consider your application unsuccesful.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree