Senior Mobile Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

Key Performance Areas

5+ Years’ Experience with Mobile Application Development

3+ Years’ Experience with Xamarin Mobile Development Platform

Native iOS development experience

Experience with Xamarin Development in Classic and with Forms

High proficiency coding in C#, .NET

Expert knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON.

Experience with Objective-C or Swift on Xcode

Experience with both iPhone and iPad app development

Knowledge of system architecture as it relates to mobile apps

Published and/or live app(s) on the App Store

Knowledge of Android and Java will be beneficial

Knowledge and experience in MS SQL database and store procedures.

Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements

Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes

Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes

Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks

Qualifications

BSc Information Technology degree or similar

Experience

Minimum 1+ years hands on working experience iOS development

Minimum 3+ years hands on working related C# experience

MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server

GIT and continuous integration

Soap, JSON, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST,XSLT, HTML5, CSS3

The successful applicant must have:

Be a team player that contribute by example

Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of responsibility and

accountability

Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels

Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other

team members

Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around

source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.

Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work

Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem

communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.

If you do not here from us within 14 days of applying please consider your application unsuccesful.

