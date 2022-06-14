Senior Sales Application Engineer (Standby & Solar) – Gauteng Benoni

We are hiring a Senior Sales Application Engineer to prospect for new and maintain existing customers. Solicit orders by understanding their needs and submitting the relevant quotations/proposals for Railways, Petrochemicals, UPS and Telecommunication products
Duties & Responsibilities
- Responsible for marketing and growing Railway, Petrochemical, UPS and telecommunication business to new and existing customer base through selling of a range of products and packaged solutions.
- Perform market analysis to identify gaps that can be filled by our packaged offering.
- Developing and organizing of sales-related processes and activities, which include networking, meetings and special sales events.
- Manage the sales request process for all types of customer request i.e. quotes, inquiries, RFP’s and tenders.
- Provide specialist advice, site specific or customer specific design and validate design requirements for local conditions and recommend solutions.
- Prepare any necessary customer deliverables, such as concept layouts, single line diagrams, and equipment or material specifications.
- Presenting our products and solutions to customers and at field events such as conferences, seminars, etc.
REQUIREMENTS
- 5+ Years engineering experience, Degree or Diploma in Electronic/Electrical Engineering
- Technical solutions sales experience is required.
- Sales individual with strong presentation skills, solution oriented with deep understanding of project and customer requirements is essential.
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
- A team player and willing to travel.
- Minimum computer literacy and technical knowledge needed to perform the job successfully – MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and MS Project
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Technical Solutions
- Project Management
- Customer Skills
- Computer Skills
- Marketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Chemical Manufacturing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree