Senior Specialist: IT Systems Support (Power BI Administrator) at Liberty Group – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose

As a Senior Specialist: IT Systems Support your primary responsibility is to Empower, support and provide Power BI Premium capabilities to the business which supports the data and reporting strategy whilst enforcing rules and adhering to KPIs and SLAs.

Manage, Maintain, Support the Power BI Premium Capacity and Workspaces along with ensuring secure data controls as well as proper capacity planning and monitoring.

Responsibilities

Actively performs administrative, monitoring, and diagnostic functions in the Power BI Service platform ensuring a health environment and smooth operation.

Monitors Power BI Service and Power BI Gateway performance using audit log data, and analyses usage data and trends to derive appropriate courses of action to ensure the system is performing optimally.

Power BI Premium/embedded Capacity Utilization Monitoring.

Power BI data model security design and performance tuning.

Monitors, the users in the Power BI environment to ensure they are following recommended best practices and policies; and provides feedback to the business community when deviations occur.

Create Workspaces & Publish [URL Removed] PBI Gateway Servers.

Create /update Gateway connections.

Audit and perform Capacity maintenance & ensure compliance with platform.

Experience

2 – 5 years of experience in a similar role.

In providing System support for Power BI.

Experience configuring data gateways for access to multiple data sources across the enterprise.

Experience delivering services and solutions using Click View, Cognos, Power Platform suite with Azure Integrations.

Must be able to provide technical expertise on data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing.

Minimum Qualifications

Degree in Information Technology or National Diploma

Liberty Group Limited is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer. In compliance with the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and the group’s Transformation Strategy, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards the achievement of equitable demographic representation of our workforce profile and add to the diversity of the organisation.

Vaccination Policy & Hybrid Working Model

We are evolving the way we work and will be launching a Hybrid working model, in line with this Liberty has implemented a Mandatory vaccination policy which is applicable to all employees, this is to further strengthen our commitment to the safety of all employees. Right of refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19, either on constitutional and/or medical grounds, is taken into consideration and will be dealt with through an objection process. More information about our Hybrid working model and Mandatory vaccination policy will be discussed during the recruitment process for this position.

Desired Skills:

Clickview

Cognos

Power BI Data Modelling

Azure Integration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Liberty’s success is driven by the success of its people. We aim to keep our staff engaged in the right role at the right time. Talent mobility is key to our competitive edge.

Learn more/Apply for this position