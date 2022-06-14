Senior Tibco BPM Developer

Core Description:

The main purpose of this position is to Design, Develop and Support BPM Solutions using Primarily the Tibco stack of BPM tools.

Additional responsibilities include providing technical assistance to Production and Testing support teams, participating in internal initiatives like continuous improvement programs and performing limited after hours work where required.

Being a senior role, responsibilities also extend to mentoring junior team members, assisting in analysing, and improving internal procedures and processes and taking responsibility on a technical level for complex BPM solutions.

Key Deliverables / Primary Functions:

Develop and test BPM functional designs for business solution components and prototypes

Review BPM functional designs to ensure that they conform to “as-designed BPM architecture”.

Supervise BPM processes and functional design activities

Supervise BPM application build, test, and deploy activities

Produce specifications, architectural designs, interface specifications

Interact with users to understand BPM requirements underpinning application requirements

Ensure provision of technical support through the project life cycle

Functional Skills and Knowledge Required:

BPM Best Practices

Data Communications Protocols/ Technologies including HTTP, JMS, EJB, SOAP REST etc.

Service Oriented Architecture and BPM principles

Core Technologies such as XML and XML Schema, Web Services, JSON etc

Strong mastery of the Java J2EE development framework.

Understanding and proficiency in RESTful architecture principles.

Incident Management

Project Management

Behavioural Competencies Required:

Customer focussed

Honesty and Integrity

Ownership and Accountability

Promoting a culture of excellence

Team player – We succeed/fail together

Adaptability

Assertiveness

Decisive

Initiative

Business Orientated

Dynamic

Open minded

Proactive

Qualifications:

Relevant 3-year degree/ diploma (NQF level 7).

Experience:

At least 5 years’ experience as a BPM developer At least 3 years relevant Development experience on the TIBCO software stack, preferably Tibco AMXBPM

Special Requirements:

Occasional development standby for 3rd level support during testing and for production outages.

Ability to effectively work remotely.

Desired Skills:

TIBCO

SOAP

REST

JAVA

J2EE

