Service Desk Agents

Jun 14, 2022

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Log all calls via CRM using the correct logging process e.g., select correct fault codes.
  • Monitor SLA??s and follow-up on calls to ensure they are serviced within SLA.
  • Assign and close calls correctly after technicians site visit.
  • Prepare ad-hoc customer SLA reports, activity and monitoring reports (extract information from platforms e.g., CRM/Smart link, identify trends and propose solutions).
  • Pro-active monitoring of customer products in the field (online/offline/needs replacement).
  • Answer customer calls and perform troubleshooting steps to ensure client site stays functional (diagnose root causes, identify solutions, and resolve problems).
  • Log calls with a field support technician when required.
  • Achieve call answer, log, and solve ratios for performance and audit purposes.
  • Facilitate ad-hoc project requests such as outbound calls and database updates.

Learn more/Apply for this position