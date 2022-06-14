Service Desk Agents

Roles and Responsibilities:
- Log all calls via CRM using the correct logging process e.g., select correct fault codes.
- Monitor SLA??s and follow-up on calls to ensure they are serviced within SLA.
- Assign and close calls correctly after technicians site visit.
- Prepare ad-hoc customer SLA reports, activity and monitoring reports (extract information from platforms e.g., CRM/Smart link, identify trends and propose solutions).
- Pro-active monitoring of customer products in the field (online/offline/needs replacement).
- Answer customer calls and perform troubleshooting steps to ensure client site stays functional (diagnose root causes, identify solutions, and resolve problems).
- Log calls with a field support technician when required.
- Achieve call answer, log, and solve ratios for performance and audit purposes.
- Facilitate ad-hoc project requests such as outbound calls and database updates.