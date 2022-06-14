Software Developer

Key Performance Areas
- A technical job concerned with software programming in C/C++ developing & maintaining visual & non-visual/service applications.
- Conceive, design, and test logical structures for solving problems by computer.
- Analysis of relevant standards.
- Understand project / product requirements from a technical perspective
- Produce and review baseline documentation that collectively defines the solution.
- Review requirements, specifications related to the proposed solution.
- Follow the software development plan
- Write, test, and maintain the detailed instructions, called programs that computers must follow to perform their functions.
- Write programs according to the specifications determined primarily by computer software engineers and systems analysts.
- Code detailed designs from design specifications, according to best practices and software coding standard.
- Perform the testing and debugging.
- Produce test code (unit tests) to drive all functionality, including error paths
- Ongoing support throughout lifecycle of the product (or until the support responsibility has been re-allocated), to all departments and customers as and when required.
- Update, repair, modify, and expand existing programs
- Build, test and implement the software solution, including any amount of coding that may be necessary. A small project may require end to end detail involvement.
- Be thoroughly familiar with company standards and procedures.
- Maintain all development documentation under configuration and source control as per company standards (incl. Source, documentation, assembly drawings, etc.)
- Ensure completion of deliverables by prescribed milestones, with proactive feedback.
- Continual feedback from / to spec and throughout process
- Configuration management of data: know the documentation requirements for the project / product.
- Ensure the documentation is completed according to the best practices guidelines and the content is adequate and appropriate
- Project Execution
- Participate in project definition and project planning giving detailed inputs in Statements of
- Work to the project manager as and when requested.
- Test, integrate and even maintain the software as it may be required at any particular time.
- 24 Hour standby
Qualifications
- Relevant degree in the engineering field or alternatively a proven in-house track record through an engineering career.
Experience
- More than 2 years’ experience as a Programmer
Specialist Skills required
- Software design
- Software language exposure: Primarily C/C++ experience
- TCP/IP communication
- Knowledge of records/structures and binary data storage
- Knowledge of binary & hexadecimal numeral system. i.e. understanding of binary data (bits & bytes)
- Development of dll’s & dll interfacing a plus.
- Databases (Basic SQL)
- Office tools
Desired Skills:
- C++
- C
- C#
- SQL
- Development of software
- C#.Net Development
- .NET
- Agile Development
- HTML
- CSS
- Code review
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree