Software Developer

Key Performance Areas
5 + years’ experience with Microsoft .Net, MVC, Web API, SQL Server, and Visual Studio
development environment
Expert level proficiency in .NET technologies including C#, ASP.NET, Entity Framework and Web
Services
Experience developing and consuming REST based services.
Extensive relational database design and complex querying experience
Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript / typescript, Ajax, HTML5, CSS,
responsive Bootstrap, etc.
High proficiency coding in C#, .NET
Expert knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON.
Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes
Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
Qualifications
BSc Information Technology degree or similar
Specific Skills (Technical):
HTML5, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript,
NET MVC, C#, WEBAPI, Web Services
MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server
GIT and continuous integration
Soap, JSON, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST
Nice to have
Experience on .NET Core MVC, .Net CORE API
Experience on single page framework, e.g. React, Angular / Vue
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma