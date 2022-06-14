Software Developer

Key Performance Areas

5 + years’ experience with Microsoft .Net, MVC, Web API, SQL Server, and Visual Studio

development environment

Expert level proficiency in .NET technologies including C#, ASP.NET, Entity Framework and Web

Services

Experience developing and consuming REST based services.

Extensive relational database design and complex querying experience

Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript / typescript, Ajax, HTML5, CSS,

responsive Bootstrap, etc.

High proficiency coding in C#, .NET

Expert knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON.

Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements

Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes

Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes

Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks

Qualifications

BSc Information Technology degree or similar

Specific Skills (Technical):

HTML5, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript,

NET MVC, C#, WEBAPI, Web Services

MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server

GIT and continuous integration

Soap, JSON, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST

Nice to have

Experience on .NET Core MVC, .Net CORE API

Experience on single page framework, e.g. React, Angular / Vue

