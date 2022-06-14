Software Developer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client in Port Elizabeth / Gqeberha seeks a Software Developer to join their team.

Qualifications, Experience and Skills Required:

Own Transportation + License

1-3 Years working experience

No Criminal Record

Clean Credit History

Grade 12/Matric

Net Framework

BSc or equivalent Degree

ASP.NET Webforms

VB.Net Framework

Microsoft SQL Server

Git Source Control

Bitbucket

Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM

Web fundamentals like HTML, CSS

JavaScript/Jquery

Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap

API design and development

RESTful Services

Duties and Responsibilities:

Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.

Investigating issues and requests received from Clients regarding the company’s products and services.

Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.

Fixing bugs and improving application performance.

Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.

Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.

Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.

Analyzing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

