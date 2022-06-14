Software Developer (Full Stack Java)

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client in the Automotive Sector is looking to employ X2 Software Developers (Full stack Java) to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:
Technical Requirements:
Must be proficient in:
- Full Stack JavaEE Developer
- Java & JEE Knowledge , at best already with respect to WebSphere / JBoss /Wildfly
- Secure in the relevant JEE standards: JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, CDI, ServletAPI
- Typescript, JavaScript, CSS (ideal would be some background in Dojo 1 and modern Dojo)
- SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)
- Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
- Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts
- React front-end and UI/UX experience.
- Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: microservices, containerbased runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques
- Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
- Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
- Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontendbproducts.
- Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
- Knowledge in: REST-API, API-Design, Security, Service-Composition within Client, OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge, Testing: JUnit, Intern , Selenium, Dev-Environment: bIntelliJ, Gradle, Git & GitHub, Docker (also on Windows), Build-Environment: Jenkins
Non-Technical Requirements:
- Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
- Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Good communication skills.
- A technical mind-set and analytical approach.
- Great attention to detail.
- Good leadership skills.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information
- Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent Knowledge and Experience
- Work experience in the application, Mobsy, Supply Chain Apps( SC Apps) or SAB+ would be advantageous.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- Full Stack Java
- Information Technology
- Java EE Developer