Software Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

Key Performance Areas

A technical job concerned with software programming in C/C++ developing & maintaining visual & non-visual/service applications.

Conceive, design, and test logical structures for solving problems by computer.

Analysis of relevant standards.

Understand project / product requirements from a technical perspective

Produce and review baseline documentation that collectively defines the solution.

Review requirements, specifications related to the proposed solution.

Follow the software development plan

Write, test, and maintain the detailed instructions, called programs that computers must follow to perform their functions.

Write programs according to the specifications determined primarily by computer software engineers and systems analysts.

Perform the testing and debugging.

Update, repair, modify, and expand existing programs

Code detailed designs from design specifications, according to best practices and software coding standard.

Build, test and implement the software solution, including any amount of coding that may be necessary. A small project may require end to end detail involvement.

Be thoroughly familiar with company standards and procedures.

Maintain all development documentation under configuration and source control as per company standards (incl. Source, documentation, assembly drawings, etc.)

Ensure completion of deliverables by prescribed milestones, with proactive feedback.

Continual feedback from / to spec and throughout process

Configuration management of data: know the documentation requirements for the project / product.

Ensure the documentation is completed according to the best practices guidelines and the content is adequate and appropriate

Produce test code (unit tests) to drive all functionality, including error paths

Project Execution

Participate in project definition and project planning giving detailed inputs in Statements of

Work to the project manager as and when requested.

Test, integrate and even maintain the software as it may be required at any particular time.

Ongoing support throughout lifecycle of the product (or until the support responsibility has been re-allocated), to all departments and customers as and when required.

24 Hour standby

Qualifications

Relevant degree in the engineering field or alternatively a proven in-house track record through an engineering career.

Experience

More than 2 years’ experience as a Programmer

Specialist Skills required

Software design

Software language exposure: Primarily C/C++ experience

TCP/IP communication

Knowledge of records/structures and binary data storage

Knowledge of binary & hexadecimal numeral system. i.e. understanding of binary data (bits & bytes)

Development of dll’s & dll interfacing a plus.

Databases (Basic SQL)

Office tools

Desired Skills:

C++

C

C#

SQL

Development of software

C#.Net Development

.NET

Agile Development

HTML

CSS

Code review

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

