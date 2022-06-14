Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Duties and Responsibilities
- Solid C# .NET skills (we use Framework and NET5)
- SQL Server
- Experience developing web applications using technologies such as TypeScript/ES6, Angular, etc.
- Experience working within a software engineering team (git, PRs, scrum, agile, etc.)
Experience with any would be advantageous:
- Azure Service Bus
- Google BigQuery
- Azure DevOps (Pipelines, Boards, etc.)
- NET MVC / WebAPI
- Angular or AngularJS
- nUnit (or other unit testing frameworks)
- High performance / big data systems
- Multitenant systems
- Information security