Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

About the role

Our client is looking for a Software Engineer to join the Sensors team. The successful candidate will plan,

design, and develop sensors as part of the software engineering team. The team develop Smart Sensors for the

mining industry using vision sensors (cameras, lasers and more) to monitor systems like rock-crushers and

heavy-duty conveyor-belts.

Responsibilities:

• Implement new features and improvements in the application.

• Write automated software tests.

• Fix bugs found in the application.

• Execute proper code version control and code reviewing co-workers’ work.

• Help design and plan implementation of new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

• Keep software documentation up to date.

• Research and learn about technologies/libraries as required.

• Keep software dependencies up to date and upgrade systems/libraries where necessary.

• Communicate and meet with existing and new clients.

Requirements:

• in Computer Science, Electrical, Mechatronics or Electronic Engineering

• 3-5 years experience in Software Development

• Proficient programming in Python.

• Experience with test automation and knowledge testing methodologies.

• Experience with databases.

• Experience with version control, specifically Git.

• Experience with Linux.

• Knowledge of software development processes (Agile/Kanban).

• Experience with cloud hosting platforms (AWS/Azure) beneficial.

