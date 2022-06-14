System Integration Engineer

I am looking for a Systems Integration Engineer to become a member of a team that’s enthusiastic about the challenges posed by integrating complex systems comprising diverse components and subsystems.

Your responsibility will be to contribute to the design, implementation and maintenance of integration environments, development of software frameworks, procedures and applications to integrate systems. Passionate about the quality of customer solutions and the establishment of proactive measures and procedures to ensure high customer satisfaction.

Qualifications and experience

B.Tech (Computer Studies) or B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) and 5 years’ relevant experience in an aligned position.

OR

B.Sc. Computer Science, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent qualification plus 5 years’ relevant experience in an aligned position.

OR

Master’s Degree (MSc.Eng. or [URL Removed] plus 3 years’ experience in an aligned position.

Requirements / Knowledge / Skills

Strong software skills and ability essential – Java skills required · Experience in the following programming languages will be advantageous o C++ o Google Go o Python or other scripting language · Database skills required · Experience in software integration · Experience in complex system integration · Experience in or background knowledge of the Telecoms industry.

