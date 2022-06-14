Systems Analyst – IT Infrastructure Specialist – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our client, A leading International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Systems Analyst – IT Infrastructure Specialist to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:
Outputs:
- Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.
- Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.
- Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.
- Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts.
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies.
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing
- Knowledge of Business Intelligence (BI) and self-service data visualization tools such as Qlik Sense, Qlik View, and Power BI
- Good knowledge of Database technologies like Postgres, NoSQL, MySQL etc
- Technical understanding of databases and enthusiasm for business intelligence and the associated tools
- Advanced knowledge of Qlik Sense, MS Excel and PowerBI, QDI + QDC
- Knowledge of Visual .Net, Databricks and Python
- Expert knowledge in technologies like windows servers, storage, virtualization
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation and prototyping and has the business acumen and experience to take ideas from design to implementation in a scalable way
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
- IT Infrastructure Specialist
- Qlik View
- Information Technology