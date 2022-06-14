Systems Analyst – IT Infrastructure Specialist

Opportunity Available!! Our client, A leading International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Systems Analyst – IT Infrastructure Specialist to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:

Outputs:

  • Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.

  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.

  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts.

  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies.

  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

  • Knowledge of Business Intelligence (BI) and self-service data visualization tools such as Qlik Sense, Qlik View, and Power BI

  • Good knowledge of Database technologies like Postgres, NoSQL, MySQL etc

  • Technical understanding of databases and enthusiasm for business intelligence and the associated tools

  • Advanced knowledge of Qlik Sense, MS Excel and PowerBI, QDI + QDC

  • Knowledge of Visual .Net, Databricks and Python

  • Expert knowledge in technologies like windows servers, storage, virtualization

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation and prototyping and has the business acumen and experience to take ideas from design to implementation in a scalable way

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analyst
  • IT Infrastructure Specialist
  • Qlik View
  • Information Technology

