Systems Analyst – Qlik Infrastructure Specialist – Eastern Cape East London

New vacancy alert!! Our client, A Global Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Systems Analyst – Qlik Infrastructure Specialist to join their team in East London

Job Description:

Support of Qlik Sense client-server architecture

Analyses and specifies technical requirements for infrastructure

Consults regarding existing IT services/components

Contributes to System architecture regarding infrastructure and operations aspects

Infrastructure Lifecycle Management for integrated infrastructure components

Works as Project Lead for infrastructure projects

Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions.

Development of BI applications using Qlik Sense based on business requirements

Tune data loads and QlikSense application for efficient performance

Extract, transform and load data from multiple data sources into the QlikSense application

Use of Databricks / Python to analyze big data use cases

Development and documentation of BI concepts

Participation in BI [URL Removed] of Business Intelligence (BI) and self-service data visualization tools such as Qlik Sense, Qlik View, and Power BI

Good knowledge of Database technologies like Postgres, NoSQL, MySQL etc

Advanced knowledge of Qlik Sense, MS Excel and PowerBI, QDI + QDC

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst

Information Technology

Qlik Sense

Systems Architecture

