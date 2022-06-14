Systems Analyst – Qlik Infrastructure Specialist

Jun 14, 2022

New vacancy alert!! Our client, A Global Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Systems Analyst – Qlik Infrastructure Specialist to join their team in East London
Job Description:

  • Support of Qlik Sense client-server architecture

  • Analyses and specifies technical requirements for infrastructure

  • Consults regarding existing IT services/components

  • Contributes to System architecture regarding infrastructure and operations aspects

  • Infrastructure Lifecycle Management for integrated infrastructure components

  • Works as Project Lead for infrastructure projects

  • Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions.

  • Development of BI applications using Qlik Sense based on business requirements

  • Tune data loads and QlikSense application for efficient performance

  • Extract, transform and load data from multiple data sources into the QlikSense application

  • Use of Databricks / Python to analyze big data use cases

  • Development and documentation of BI concepts

  • Participation in BI [URL Removed] of Business Intelligence (BI) and self-service data visualization tools such as Qlik Sense, Qlik View, and Power BI

  • Good knowledge of Database technologies like Postgres, NoSQL, MySQL etc

  • Advanced knowledge of Qlik Sense, MS Excel and PowerBI, QDI + QDC

  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analyst
  • Information Technology
  • Qlik Sense
  • Systems Architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position