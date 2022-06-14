New vacancy alert!! Our client, A Global Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Systems Analyst – Qlik Infrastructure Specialist to join their team in East London
Job Description:
- Support of Qlik Sense client-server architecture
- Analyses and specifies technical requirements for infrastructure
- Consults regarding existing IT services/components
- Contributes to System architecture regarding infrastructure and operations aspects
- Infrastructure Lifecycle Management for integrated infrastructure components
- Works as Project Lead for infrastructure projects
- Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions.
- Development of BI applications using Qlik Sense based on business requirements
- Tune data loads and QlikSense application for efficient performance
- Extract, transform and load data from multiple data sources into the QlikSense application
- Use of Databricks / Python to analyze big data use cases
- Development and documentation of BI concepts
- Participation in BI [URL Removed] of Business Intelligence (BI) and self-service data visualization tools such as Qlik Sense, Qlik View, and Power BI
- Good knowledge of Database technologies like Postgres, NoSQL, MySQL etc
- Advanced knowledge of Qlik Sense, MS Excel and PowerBI, QDI + QDC
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
- Information Technology
- Qlik Sense
- Systems Architecture