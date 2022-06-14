SYSTEMS ANALYSTS (MO360 Data Platform) at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

Description

We are looking for talented individuals in the cloud data platform space, to support with a new MO360 Azure based initiative. This position will centre around the Qlik BI Platform and will include Maintenance, Feature rollout, Data Integration, Data Onboarding and Dashboard support.

The Job Requirements

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing, or

At least 6 months participation on our MBSA Graduate Development Programme.

Knowledge of Business Intelligence (BI) and self-service data visualization tools such as Qlik Sense, Qlik View, and Power BI

Good knowledge of Database technologies like Postgres, NoSQL, MySQL etc

Technical understanding of databases and enthusiasm for business intelligence and the associated tools

Advanced knowledge of Qlik Sense, MS Excel and PowerBI, QDI + QDC

Knowledge of Visual .Net, Databricks and Python

Expert knowledge in technologies like windows servers, storage, virtualization

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation and prototyping and has the business acumen and experience to take ideas from design to implementation in a scalable way

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs

Liaise directly with various automotive manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support.

Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts.

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies.

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business.

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

Learn more/Apply for this position