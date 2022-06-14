Systems Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Do you have a passion for creating systems and solutions?, then this might be the perfect opportunity for you,
Our client is seeking a systems junior and senior engineer to join their team, The ideal candidate should be a team player, have a “can do’’ attitude, be self-motivated, and goal -orientated
Suitable candidate Responsibility will be , but not limited to:
Detail Solution Design
- Finalise Solution Architecture
- Provide inputs to Account and Project management
System Integration and Testing
- Provide support to System Integration and Testing
- Provide inputs for test plans for System Integration and Testing
Qualification
Ideal: Master’s Degree in Engineering with additional Project Management
OR Systems Engineering qualification Experience: 3-5 years in Systems Engineering; Telecoms, RF or Software Development Minimum:
Desired Skills:
- System testing
- System Intergration
- System Architecture