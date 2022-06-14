Systems Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Do you have a passion for creating systems and solutions?, then this might be the perfect opportunity for you,

Our client is seeking a systems junior and senior engineer to join their team, The ideal candidate should be a team player, have a “can do’’ attitude, be self-motivated, and goal -orientated

Suitable candidate Responsibility will be , but not limited to:

Detail Solution Design

Finalise Solution Architecture

Provide inputs to Account and Project management

System Integration and Testing

Provide support to System Integration and Testing

Provide inputs for test plans for System Integration and Testing

Qualification

Ideal: Master’s Degree in Engineering with additional Project Management

OR Systems Engineering qualification Experience: 3-5 years in Systems Engineering; Telecoms, RF or Software Development Minimum:

Engineering Degree

Desired Skills:

System testing

System Intergration

System Architecture

