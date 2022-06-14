Systems Specialist Infrastructure – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Systems Specialist Infrastructure to join our team in Randburg, Gauteng.

Role Objective:

Configuring and managing servers of mainly MS operating systems, configuring, and managing servers of different Hyper-Visors, manage and support of AD and Exchange

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

Grade 12

MCSE MCTIP

A+, N+

ITIL Foundation V3/4

Preferred Qualifications:

HyperV/VMWare certifications

Cloud technology certifications

Technical IT Qualification

Experience required:

8+ Years OS and VMWare/HyperV experience

3+ Years AD and Exchange experience

8+ Years IT Experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Ensure all systems are online, accessible and operating under correct load parameters defined by the client and operational team.

Complete and distribute Daily Check report across all supported environments.

Ensure all escalations are actioned and production is returned to a normal state within the SLA time frame.

Limit the number of recurring / reopened calls to ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.

Monitoring and responding to alerts generated by the monitoring systems.

Managing & remediation of calls within client defined SLA.

Ensure that no calls are over 10 working Days. Ensure that all calls over 10 working days are escalated to ensure closure. All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

Ensure that all deadlines are met in accordance with deadlines set.

Adhere to both the Change Management Process and Incident Management Process.

Provide input into the SLA documentation monthly

Assist in troubleshooting all the supported tooling software technologies.

Conduct comparison checks to ensure hyper-visor software version compliance in environments.

Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in supported operating systems.

Assessing client??s infrastructure and applications against standards and best practice methods.

Performing the addition and removal of virtual machines in accordance with instructions given.

Configuring and managing user profile services / access roles on the hyper-visor.

Ensuring capacity management is adhered to for VM/Physical capacity.

Ensure security hardening policies are applied and updated as per the security policies of the client.

Ensure patch compliance levels are adhered to and assisting with troubleshooting of patch failures.

Assist in planning new deployments of hyper-visor systems in a client??s environment by ensure the correct specifications and recommendations for the solution is provided

Audit a client environment to ensure that it continuously meets standards and best practices

Planning and deploying MS Active directory with MS exchange and upgrading from previous versions as well as Office 365 mail configurations

Experience with managing HP storage will be advantageous

