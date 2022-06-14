Technical Support Tier 2 – Gauteng Midrand

Duties and responsibilities:
- Provides an internal Technical Help Desk service to clients
- Support customers with basic technical support for current and past software releases.
- Provides telephonic and internet-based support to External clients and staff to resolve technical queries.
- Assist clients with general support for hardware, peripherals, network connections, and external software.
- Performs customer relationship management to ensure all existing customers receive differentiated service excellence.
- Performs internal administrative management of existing client databases through interrogation of system information.
- Performs proactive diagnostic & health checks of units.
- Ensures technical issues are identified and resolved promptly.
- Builds and maintains business relationships with existing clients through service excellence.
- Ensure all queries are validated before escalating.
- Escalate help desk tickets to the relevant environments
- Assist Response Centre with any problems experienced during commissioning.
- Installing, configuring, and troubleshooting hardware
Requirements:
- 2-4 years related experience within a technical support environment
- Matric
- Computer literate (Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook)
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail
- Willing to work the shifts (12 hours rostered rotational shift)
- Vehicle fleet management, and technical experience would be an advantage
- Valid driver’s license and own reliable transport required.
Desired Skills:
- hardware/software support
- vehicle tracking
- fleet management installation
- configuration
- troubleshooting
- Help Desk Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric