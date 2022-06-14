Technical Support Tier 2

Jun 14, 2022

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Provides an internal Technical Help Desk service to clients
  • Support customers with basic technical support for current and past software releases.
  • Provides telephonic and internet-based support to External clients and staff to resolve technical queries.
  • Assist clients with general support for hardware, peripherals, network connections, and external software.
  • Performs customer relationship management to ensure all existing customers receive differentiated service excellence.
  • Performs internal administrative management of existing client databases through interrogation of system information.
  • Performs proactive diagnostic & health checks of units.
  • Ensures technical issues are identified and resolved promptly.
  • Builds and maintains business relationships with existing clients through service excellence.
  • Ensure all queries are validated before escalating.
  • Escalate help desk tickets to the relevant environments
  • Assist Response Centre with any problems experienced during commissioning.
  • Installing, configuring, and troubleshooting hardware

Requirements:

  • 2-4 years related experience within a technical support environment
  • Matric
  • Computer literate (Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook)
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail
  • Willing to work the shifts (12 hours rostered rotational shift)
  • Vehicle fleet management, and technical experience would be an advantage
  • Valid driver’s license and own reliable transport required.

Desired Skills:

  • hardware/software support
  • vehicle tracking
  • fleet management installation
  • configuration
  • troubleshooting
  • Help Desk Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

