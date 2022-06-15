Application Architect – Gauteng Sandton

As an Application Architect, You will design and implement solutions that are scalable, maintainable, and suitable for business requirements, to map to services and data.

Requirements:

Carry out detailed coding on microservices, implementing the design and design documentation for each service.

Development and maintenance of multi-tier application architectures that involves different frameworks, libraries, applications, services, components, and platforms.

Development and maintenance of Web services.

They ensure the overall product architecture, performance, scalability, and reliability.

The software architecture is designed in accordance with the customer’s business requirements

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or related field required.

Five years of experience with the development and deployment of web applications

Experience working on large enterprise projects preferred.

Experience with AWS API Gateway, Java, Springboot, NGINX, and WS02 for Authentication

Desired Skills:

Development

Web Applications

Large Enterprise Projects

AWS

API Gateway

Java

Springboot

NGINX

WS02 for Authentication

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

