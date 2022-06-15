Application Architect – Gauteng Sandton

As an Application Architect, You will design and implement solutions that are scalable, maintainable, and suitable for business requirements, to map to services and data.
Requirements:
- Carry out detailed coding on microservices, implementing the design and design documentation for each service.
- Development and maintenance of multi-tier application architectures that involves different frameworks, libraries, applications, services, components, and platforms.
- Development and maintenance of Web services.
- They ensure the overall product architecture, performance, scalability, and reliability.
- The software architecture is designed in accordance with the customer’s business requirements
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or related field required.
- Five years of experience with the development and deployment of web applications
- Experience working on large enterprise projects preferred.
- Experience with AWS API Gateway, Java, Springboot, NGINX, and WS02 for Authentication
Desired Skills:
- Development
- Web Applications
- Large Enterprise Projects
- AWS
- API Gateway
- Java
- Springboot
- NGINX
- WS02 for Authentication
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree