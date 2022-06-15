BI Support Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Requirements

-Relevant 3 year IT degree/diploma or equivalent qualification

-Intermediate to Advanced skill level in using MS-SQL/T-SQL

-At least 1 years’ experience in ETL processes using SSIS will be an advantage

-At least 1 years’ data warehousing experience with a working understanding of dimensional modelling will be an advantage

-Junior skill level in developing reports using SSRS

-Competent in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel)

-Experience building and maintaining Tabular Cubes using SSAS will be an advantage

-Exposure to Self-Service BI using Power-BI will be an advantage

-Exposure in using TFS or SVN will be an advantage

-Exposure in working within an agile project environment will be an added advantage-Excellent problem solving and analytical abilities

-Energetic and focused individual

-Ability to work well under pressure

-Team player who can also work independently

-Ability to take ownership of problems assigned and find innovative solutions

-Strong communicator (written and verbal)

-Strong desire and initiative to develop self

