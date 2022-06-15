BI Support Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Requirements
-Relevant 3 year IT degree/diploma or equivalent qualification
-Intermediate to Advanced skill level in using MS-SQL/T-SQL
-At least 1 years’ experience in ETL processes using SSIS will be an advantage
-At least 1 years’ data warehousing experience with a working understanding of dimensional modelling will be an advantage
-Junior skill level in developing reports using SSRS
-Competent in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel)
-Experience building and maintaining Tabular Cubes using SSAS will be an advantage
-Exposure to Self-Service BI using Power-BI will be an advantage
-Exposure in using TFS or SVN will be an advantage
-Exposure in working within an agile project environment will be an added advantage-Excellent problem solving and analytical abilities
-Energetic and focused individual
-Ability to work well under pressure
-Team player who can also work independently
-Ability to take ownership of problems assigned and find innovative solutions
-Strong communicator (written and verbal)
-Strong desire and initiative to develop self