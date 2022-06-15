Business Intelligence Analyst

Hybrid Role
MINIMUM REQUIREMETNS
Qualifications
- 3-year degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Science
- Applicable technology certification
Experience & Skills
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in data analysis and visualisation tools (e.g., SQL, Qlikview, PowerBI etc.)
- Database development
- Data mining and segmentation techniques.
- BI applications (may be specific to business area)
- Software Development Lifecycle
- SQL
- Advanced Excel
- Data Visualisation
- Data analysis
- Data extraction
Competencies:
- Examining Information
- Generating Ideas
- Checking Things
- Interpreting Data
- Articulating Information
- Producing Output
- Providing Insights
- Team Working
- Business acumen
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Interact and collaborate with technical and business stakeholders to identify data sources, find data definitions for master and meta data as well as formulate and implement solutions.
- Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports from various sources.
- Create dashboard to enable BI and running of the business on a daily basis.
- Build data models to track product performance and forecasting.
- Assist business with building pricing models.
- Testing, debugging and reconciliation of data to source data to ensure data integrity.
- Building models required for the business to guide business, including financial, decisions.
- Perform analysis for business to give them a better understanding of relevant data/trends/fraud/behaviour and client insights.
- Pro-active in suggesting for opportunities as well as making analytical observations on any aspect that would be beneficial to business.
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.
- Create detailed specifications for data sources, data flows, data transformations, data storage and reporting.
- Ensure that current data dictionaries stay up to date for the various uses of the data.
- Communicate progress, including easily understandable representation of the data.
- Filter and clean data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems.
- Work with management to prioritize business, business strategy and information needs.
- Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.
- Provide insights and inform marketing campaigns across multiple, appropriate channels.
- Keeping abreast of important BI trends, updates, new products, and technology solutions.
- Promote the use of existing enterprise and divisional data standards to enhance data quality, ensure constant compliance and adherence to data governance principles.
- Evaluate changes and updates to source production systems that could impact reporting and eventually business decisions.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree