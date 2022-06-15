Business Intelligence Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 15, 2022

Hybrid Role

MINIMUM REQUIREMETNS

Qualifications

  • 3-year degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Science
  • Applicable technology certification

Experience & Skills

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in data analysis and visualisation tools (e.g., SQL, Qlikview, PowerBI etc.)
  • Database development
  • Data mining and segmentation techniques.
  • BI applications (may be specific to business area)
  • Software Development Lifecycle
  • SQL
  • Advanced Excel
  • Data Visualisation
  • Data analysis
  • Data extraction

Competencies:

  • Examining Information
  • Generating Ideas
  • Checking Things
  • Interpreting Data
  • Articulating Information
  • Producing Output
  • Providing Insights
  • Team Working
  • Business acumen

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Interact and collaborate with technical and business stakeholders to identify data sources, find data definitions for master and meta data as well as formulate and implement solutions.
  • Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports from various sources.
  • Create dashboard to enable BI and running of the business on a daily basis.
  • Build data models to track product performance and forecasting.
  • Assist business with building pricing models.
  • Testing, debugging and reconciliation of data to source data to ensure data integrity.
  • Building models required for the business to guide business, including financial, decisions.
  • Perform analysis for business to give them a better understanding of relevant data/trends/fraud/behaviour and client insights.
  • Pro-active in suggesting for opportunities as well as making analytical observations on any aspect that would be beneficial to business.
  • Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.
  • Create detailed specifications for data sources, data flows, data transformations, data storage and reporting.
  • Ensure that current data dictionaries stay up to date for the various uses of the data.
  • Communicate progress, including easily understandable representation of the data.
  • Filter and clean data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems.
  • Work with management to prioritize business, business strategy and information needs.
  • Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.
  • Provide insights and inform marketing campaigns across multiple, appropriate channels.
  • Keeping abreast of important BI trends, updates, new products, and technology solutions.
  • Promote the use of existing enterprise and divisional data standards to enhance data quality, ensure constant compliance and adherence to data governance principles.
  • Evaluate changes and updates to source production systems that could impact reporting and eventually business decisions.

