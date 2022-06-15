Cisco Network Security Engineer

Jun 15, 2022

Role Purpose:
Cisco is the worldwide leader in networking, delivering products and solutions that have transformed how people connect, communicate, and collaborate. Their vision is to create the best customer experience – every time. Our client are engineers who are passionate about building great technology for their customers. Their mission: To deliver advanced technologies that empower their customers to do more business-critical work with less effort through services that help them grow their businesses faster than ever before

Qualifications

  • A minimum of two years working experience with network security and/or systems administration, including computer networking, packet switching, Internetworking and data communications.

  • Minimum of 3 years of hands-on experience with networking and security technologies such as Cisco IOS, Cisco ASA, Juniper Networks.

  • Experience with network device administration and troubleshooting a plus

Requirements

  • Responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the security policies that will protect the network infrastructure

  • Provides solutions to network security issues like unauthorized users, malware, bad bots, hackers, attackers, rogue servers, etc.

  • Is responsible for providing protection for Cisco products and hardware by implementing VSA policy, identifying threats, configuring Intrusion Prevention System, IPS, DDoS attack protection, VPN, Network Load Balancing, ASA, WAF,

  • Utilize firewall, network security appliances and applications to manage threats and threats from the Internet

  • Troubleshoot threats, including threats from malware or viruses.

  • Develop and maintain a secure network infrastructure.

  • Design and implement effective policies, systems, and technologies for data security.

  • Participate in projects related to data security, with emphasis on enterprise security.

  • Identify and interpret network policies and standards.

  • Understand how to effectively utilize application access control lists and auditing tools.

  • Configure and use Cisco IOS, NetFlow, and other network monitoring tools.

Role Purpose:
Cisco is the worldwide leader in networking, delivering products and solutions that have transformed how people connect, communicate, and collaborate. Their vision is to create the best customer experience – every time. Our client are engineers who are passionate about building great technology for their customers. Their mission: To deliver advanced technologies that empower their customers to do more business-critical work with less effort through services that help them grow their businesses faster than ever before

Qualifications

  • A minimum of two years working experience with network security and/or systems administration, including computer networking, packet switching, Internetworking and data communications.

  • Minimum of 3 years of hands-on experience with networking and security technologies such as Cisco IOS, Cisco ASA, Juniper Networks.

  • Experience with network device administration and troubleshooting a plus

Requirements

  • Responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the security policies that will protect the network infrastructure

  • Provides solutions to network security issues like unauthorized users, malware, bad bots, hackers, attackers, rogue servers, etc.

  • Is responsible for providing protection for Cisco products and hardware by implementing VSA policy, identifying threats, configuring Intrusion Prevention System, IPS, DDoS attack protection, VPN, Network Load Balancing, ASA, WAF,

  • Utilize firewall, network security appliances and applications to manage threats and threats from the Internet

  • Troubleshoot threats, including threats from malware or viruses.

  • Develop and maintain a secure network infrastructure.

  • Design and implement effective policies, systems, and technologies for data security.

  • Participate in projects related to data security, with emphasis on enterprise security.

  • Identify and interpret network policies and standards.

  • Understand how to effectively utilize application access control lists and auditing tools.

  • Configure and use Cisco IOS, NetFlow, and other network monitoring tools.

Desired Skills:

  • network security
  • systems administration
  • Cisco IOS

Learn more/Apply for this position