Cisco Network Security Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

Cisco is the worldwide leader in networking, delivering products and solutions that have transformed how people connect, communicate, and collaborate. Their vision is to create the best customer experience – every time. Our client are engineers who are passionate about building great technology for their customers. Their mission: To deliver advanced technologies that empower their customers to do more business-critical work with less effort through services that help them grow their businesses faster than ever before

Qualifications

A minimum of two years working experience with network security and/or systems administration, including computer networking, packet switching, Internetworking and data communications.

Minimum of 3 years of hands-on experience with networking and security technologies such as Cisco IOS, Cisco ASA, Juniper Networks.

Experience with network device administration and troubleshooting a plus

Requirements

Responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the security policies that will protect the network infrastructure

Provides solutions to network security issues like unauthorized users, malware, bad bots, hackers, attackers, rogue servers, etc.

Is responsible for providing protection for Cisco products and hardware by implementing VSA policy, identifying threats, configuring Intrusion Prevention System, IPS, DDoS attack protection, VPN, Network Load Balancing, ASA, WAF,

Utilize firewall, network security appliances and applications to manage threats and threats from the Internet

Troubleshoot threats, including threats from malware or viruses.

Develop and maintain a secure network infrastructure.

Design and implement effective policies, systems, and technologies for data security.

Participate in projects related to data security, with emphasis on enterprise security.

Identify and interpret network policies and standards.

Understand how to effectively utilize application access control lists and auditing tools.

Configure and use Cisco IOS, NetFlow, and other network monitoring tools.

Role Purpose:

Cisco is the worldwide leader in networking, delivering products and solutions that have transformed how people connect, communicate, and collaborate. Their vision is to create the best customer experience – every time. Our client are engineers who are passionate about building great technology for their customers. Their mission: To deliver advanced technologies that empower their customers to do more business-critical work with less effort through services that help them grow their businesses faster than ever before

Qualifications

A minimum of two years working experience with network security and/or systems administration, including computer networking, packet switching, Internetworking and data communications.

Minimum of 3 years of hands-on experience with networking and security technologies such as Cisco IOS, Cisco ASA, Juniper Networks.

Experience with network device administration and troubleshooting a plus

Requirements

Responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the security policies that will protect the network infrastructure

Provides solutions to network security issues like unauthorized users, malware, bad bots, hackers, attackers, rogue servers, etc.

Is responsible for providing protection for Cisco products and hardware by implementing VSA policy, identifying threats, configuring Intrusion Prevention System, IPS, DDoS attack protection, VPN, Network Load Balancing, ASA, WAF,

Utilize firewall, network security appliances and applications to manage threats and threats from the Internet

Troubleshoot threats, including threats from malware or viruses.

Develop and maintain a secure network infrastructure.

Design and implement effective policies, systems, and technologies for data security.

Participate in projects related to data security, with emphasis on enterprise security.

Identify and interpret network policies and standards.

Understand how to effectively utilize application access control lists and auditing tools.

Configure and use Cisco IOS, NetFlow, and other network monitoring tools.

Desired Skills:

network security

systems administration

Cisco IOS

Learn more/Apply for this position