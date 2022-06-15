Data Engineer

Jun 15, 2022

Well established financial services business is seeking to appoint a Data Engineer.
Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:

  • Open to all

  • 5+ years’ experience of delivering Business Intelligence projects using Microsoft tools,

  • Visualization Tools (SSRS, Power BI).

  • Insurance background and knowledge preferred.

  • 5 years+ Experience in cloud computing infrastructure (e.g., MS Azure, Amazon Web Services etc.) and considerations for scalable, distributed systems

  • 5 – 7 years’ experience delivering business capabilities in the short-term insurance business, including hands on experience in the development and design of functional and non-functional technical specifications for complex systems

  • Deep knowledge of contemporary architectural principles across the data architectural domain

  • Understanding of the enterprise architecture to ensure on-going alignment, driving the technical roadmap for key applications and platforms.

  • Knowledge of different SDLC Methodologies, preferably Agile

Ability to produce solutions using:

  • Microsoft SQL Integration Services, MS SQL Analysis Services, MS SQL Reporting Services, MS PowerBI,

  • Qlikview, (Power-center & PWX CDC)

  • Knowledge of & Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) practices will be advantageous

  • Knowledge of Cloud Services (Azure & AWS) is critical

Educational Requirements:

  • Matric

  • BSc Computer Science, Data Informatics, Information Technology, or any other related degree

  • Cloud Certification is a key requirement

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
