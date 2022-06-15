Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Well established financial services business is seeking to appoint a Data Engineer.
Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:
- Open to all
- 5+ years’ experience of delivering Business Intelligence projects using Microsoft tools,
- Visualization Tools (SSRS, Power BI).
- Insurance background and knowledge preferred.
- 5 years+ Experience in cloud computing infrastructure (e.g., MS Azure, Amazon Web Services etc.) and considerations for scalable, distributed systems
- 5 – 7 years’ experience delivering business capabilities in the short-term insurance business, including hands on experience in the development and design of functional and non-functional technical specifications for complex systems
- Deep knowledge of contemporary architectural principles across the data architectural domain
- Understanding of the enterprise architecture to ensure on-going alignment, driving the technical roadmap for key applications and platforms.
- Knowledge of different SDLC Methodologies, preferably Agile
Ability to produce solutions using:
- Microsoft SQL Integration Services, MS SQL Analysis Services, MS SQL Reporting Services, MS PowerBI,
- Qlikview, (Power-center & PWX CDC)
- Knowledge of & Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) practices will be advantageous
- Knowledge of Cloud Services (Azure & AWS) is critical
Educational Requirements:
- Matric
- BSc Computer Science, Data Informatics, Information Technology, or any other related degree
- Cloud Certification is a key requirement
