Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Well established financial services business is seeking to appoint a Data Engineer.

Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:

Open to all

5+ years’ experience of delivering Business Intelligence projects using Microsoft tools,

Visualization Tools (SSRS, Power BI).

Insurance background and knowledge preferred.

5 years+ Experience in cloud computing infrastructure (e.g., MS Azure, Amazon Web Services etc.) and considerations for scalable, distributed systems

5 – 7 years’ experience delivering business capabilities in the short-term insurance business, including hands on experience in the development and design of functional and non-functional technical specifications for complex systems

Deep knowledge of contemporary architectural principles across the data architectural domain

Understanding of the enterprise architecture to ensure on-going alignment, driving the technical roadmap for key applications and platforms.

Knowledge of different SDLC Methodologies, preferably Agile

Ability to produce solutions using:

Microsoft SQL Integration Services, MS SQL Analysis Services, MS SQL Reporting Services, MS PowerBI,

Qlikview, (Power-center & PWX CDC)

Knowledge of & Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) practices will be advantageous

Knowledge of Cloud Services (Azure & AWS) is critical

Educational Requirements:

Matric

BSc Computer Science, Data Informatics, Information Technology, or any other related degree

Cloud Certification is a key requirement

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

SDLC Methodologies

Insurance background

Knowledge of Cloud Services

Learn more/Apply for this position