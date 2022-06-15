Developer – PHP at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsible:

Solving interesting and large scale technical challenges.

Looking for opportunities to innovate and optimise.

Understanding the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative / robust solutions.

Supporting the customer from an operational perspective when escalated by the Client Services team.

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4+ years of software development experience.

2 years supporting a large scale application in an operational capacity.

Experience working with PHP / WordPress.

Design & development of software.

Software development within the Linux / Unix environment.

Agile development practices.

Understanding of database design and performance tuning (MySQL, Redis, etc.)

Experience with DevOps on a Linux based platform.

Experience with system administration on a Linux based platform.

PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.

Desired Skills:

PHP

WordPress

Developer

