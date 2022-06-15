Front End Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge Digital Solutions in Joburg seeks the coding talents & keen visual eye of a Front End Developer to join its team. You will build digital presences, websites and commerce stores on Webflow, WordPress, Magento and other CMS’s and translate UI/UX designs into functioning products. The ideal candidate will need 1-3 years’ work experience in a similar role with strong references and be proficient in HTML/CSS, JavaScript, PHP or other server language and have CMS experience. You will work 4 days from the office and must be willing to travel and engage with clients.

DUTIES:

Day-to-day will involve the building of digital presences, websites and specifically commerce stores on Webflow, WordPress, Magento and other CMS’s.

Responsible for translating UI/UX designs into functioning products.

Develop and maintain the environments.

REQUIREMENTS:

1-3 Years’ relevant work experience with strong references.

HTML/CSS.

JavaScript.

PHP or other server language.

CMS experience (WordPress, Weblow, Elementor, Magento or the like).

Advantageous –

React/Angular.

Front End design.

JavaScript animations.

eCommerce experience.

Backend experience.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Front

End

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position