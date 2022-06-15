ICT Consultant – Gauteng Centurion

- Enable statutory reporting function in the system.
- Data migration across databases on premise and cloud.
- Provide for maintenance activities associated with the infrastructure.
- Provide for improvements that may be required of the application and or system.
- Coordinate with business units/ system owners to determine system functionalities.
- Verify and redefine logical design before and during development process.
- Run tests to fix any bugs.
- Develop system interfaces as and when required to enable MIS meet business requirements.
- Data formats for SSP.
- Server backup: user report downloads.
- Provision of the helpdesk service for the MIS.
- Application of the maintenance and support.
- Electronic logging of incidents and reports.
- System availability, set connect internet and external stakeholders.
- Maintain data standards by adhering to data protection legislation requirements (POPIA);
- Compile and submit technical report to support IT framework and governance.
- Perform Systems Audit.
- Follow up on implementation plans for any audit logs raised.
- Ensure Systems reports meet user requirements.
Experience:
- 3 years’ experience in IT Application and System Development
- Understanding of SETA operational processes (ETQA, WSP and Learning Programmes)
- Certification in development technologies will be an advantage
- 3-year Diploma/Degree in IT/ICT field (Software Development)/ Business Management /Management Science /Human Resource Development/system
- Web application services, Software Development Using Microsoft
- Business Application Analysis and Documentation
Desired Skills:
- Analytical And Problem Solving
- Computer skills
- Communication skills