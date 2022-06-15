ICT Consultant – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 15, 2022

  • Enable statutory reporting function in the system.
  • Data migration across databases on premise and cloud.
  • Provide for maintenance activities associated with the infrastructure.
  • Provide for improvements that may be required of the application and or system.
  • Coordinate with business units/ system owners to determine system functionalities.
  • Verify and redefine logical design before and during development process.
  • Run tests to fix any bugs.
  • Develop system interfaces as and when required to enable MIS meet business requirements.
  • Data formats for SSP.
  • Server backup: user report downloads.
  • Provision of the helpdesk service for the MIS.
  • Application of the maintenance and support.
  • Electronic logging of incidents and reports.
  • System availability, set connect internet and external stakeholders.
  • Maintain data standards by adhering to data protection legislation requirements (POPIA);
  • Compile and submit technical report to support IT framework and governance.
  • Perform Systems Audit.
  • Follow up on implementation plans for any audit logs raised.
  • Ensure Systems reports meet user requirements.

Experience:

  • 3 years’ experience in IT Application and System Development
  • Understanding of SETA operational processes (ETQA, WSP and Learning Programmes)
  • Certification in development technologies will be an advantage
  • 3-year Diploma/Degree in IT/ICT field (Software Development)/ Business Management /Management Science /Human Resource Development/system
  • Web application services, Software Development Using Microsoft
  • Business Application Analysis and Documentation

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical And Problem Solving
  • Computer skills
  • Communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position