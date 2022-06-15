IT Operations – Gauteng Sandringham

To manage the LINUX/UNIX team in order to ensure the smooth operation, installation, support and maintenance of LINUX/UNIX systems including related hardware To train and manage staff to ensure that they have the skills required by the organization/department

and are able to achieve their performance objectives To manage the storage are network administration, management of back-up and data recovery environments To liaise with customers and related departments to resolve service related queries and provide advice in

order to ensure effective service delivery To manage third party suppliers and service level agreements in order to ensure cost effective delivery of services To contribute to the IT strategy and budget development to ensure that it is line with the business need To

policy and regulations To manages the LINUX/UNIX environment and patches in order to ensure security, reliability, capacity and availability of systems for end users To produce system usage statistics and highlight areas of concern To maintain the system documentation

in order to ensure business continuity and continuous operations To manage internal IT projects in accordance with business needs inorder to ensure effective service delivery.

National Diploma in IT (NQF Level 6) Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) 8 (eight) of which 3 (three) years should be in a supervisory/ project management or team lead capacity Storage Area Network Certification (desirable) VMware certified professional (desirable) s.

Desired Skills:

ICT

Linux

Unix

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Market Research

2 to 5 years Other Information Technology

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

