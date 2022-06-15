IT Support Engineer (Atlassian) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jun 15, 2022

US Basd Clients looking for IT Support/Engineer candidates with the following skills:

  • Mac
  • GSuite
  • Linux
  • Office 365

*Integration and Software Support & Atlassion experience required for a higher level role

Desired Skills:

  • Mac
  • GSuite
  • Linux
  • Office 365
  • Integration
  • Software Support
  • Atlassian

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Hardware
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– US Based clients
– US/SA Overlapping Hours
– Fully Remote work from South Africa
– Paid an hourly rate according to experience and skills
– Ongoing Agreements

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home

