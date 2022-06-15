IT Support Engineer (Atlassian)

US Basd Clients looking for IT Support/Engineer candidates with the following skills:

Mac

GSuite

Linux

Office 365

*Integration and Software Support & Atlassion experience required for a higher level role

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Hardware

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– US Based clients

– US/SA Overlapping Hours

– Fully Remote work from South Africa

– Paid an hourly rate according to experience and skills

– Ongoing Agreements

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

