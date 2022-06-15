IT Support Engineer (Atlassian)

US Basd Clients looking for IT Support/Engineer candidates with the following skills:
- Mac
- GSuite
- Linux
- Office 365
*Integration and Software Support & Atlassion experience required for a higher level role
Desired Skills:
- Mac
- GSuite
- Linux
- Office 365
- Integration
- Software Support
- Atlassian
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Hardware
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– US Based clients
– US/SA Overlapping Hours
– Fully Remote work from South Africa
– Paid an hourly rate according to experience and skills
– Ongoing Agreements
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home