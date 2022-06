IT Technician

Experienced and qualified IT Technician required to start ASAP. Seeking young individual with at least 2years desktop support experience (hardware, software and networking) plus driver’s license and car. Must have A+ N+ or similar completed qualification.

Desired Skills:

IT Technician

About The Employer:

Employer of choice in the IT Services industry. Definite room for growth and development exists for hardworking individual

