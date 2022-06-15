JUNIOR BUSINESS ANALYST

A 3 month contractor position exists in the IT BR Department that forms part of the IT Division in Durban. This position reports to the IT BR Senior Manager and will focus on fulfilling the necessary requirements on assigned projects regarding change management, communications, training, and user support within IT to effectively to support the SAP Concur project.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Understand the Concur user requirements

? Attend to user queries raised via the Concur helpdesk email function

? Determine the most appropriate method to assist users in understanding the system

? Establish and roll out campaigns to increase user adoption

? Create and roll out user surveys and address feedback items

? Advise the Concur technical team on any strategies or efficiencies that should be built into the system where possible

? Report back to management on user interaction with the system and progress with applied change management strategies

? Issue communication companywide or to selected user groups on Concur updates

? Any other administrative work item to assist the Concur team in achieving its objectives

? Preparation and update of Concur system training material

? Execution of training

? Creating documentation to handover systems knowledge to business and IT

? Creation of SOPs post system go live for sub deliverable projects

? Assist technical team in documenting processes for new developments under Concur project

? Investigation of problem areas

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Accounting/IT related degree.

? Super-user level ability with an ERP system – preferably SAP.

? Advanced computer literacy (MS Excel, Word, MS Visio etc.)

? System and business process flowcharting ability.

? Accounting and management accounting knowledge

? Documentation experience

? Conflict resolution.

? Negotiation facilitation.

? Ability to lead meetings.

? Interfacing with all staff levels

COMPETENCIES:

? Situational awareness.

? Balanced and rapid decision making.

? Integrity (admit mistakes and avoid hiding problems).

? Planning

? Innovative ideas (enhance documentation and make it more practical in order to add value).

? Appropriate judgement (exercise judgement in the exclusion or inclusion of information).

? Perseverance + assertiveness (complete tasks even when User input is sporadic).

? Prioritisation (deal with more than one project activity/problem at the same time)

? Strong communication skills (providing and receiving feedback, coordination). Must have a good

command of the English language and speak/write English very clearly.

Desired Skills:

Concur

SAP

ERP

IT

