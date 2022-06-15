Kaspersky reports 26% growth in B2B sales in Africa in 2021

Kaspersky delivered stable business growth in 2021 and increased its global non-audited International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) revenue to a total of $752-million, representing a 6,5% YOY increase.

Following the second year of the pandemic, the company achieved positive results driven primarily by the B2B segment with large increases in enterprise sales. Globally, the company’s performance was driven by stable and positive results in most of the regions, and in particular in META (16%**).

Amid an ongoing digital transformation, the demand for cybersecurity solutions remained robust for many organisations in 2021, with Kaspersky achieving 19% YOY growth in the B2B sector.

In 2021, Kaspersky’s Corporate Business showed the best sales results in the company’s history, delivering growth in strategic business areas – enterprise (+29% YOY) and non-endpoint specifically (+50% YOY). Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack Platform and Kaspersky Threat Intelligence services, saw significant increases, +92% and +36 YOY respectively.

Kaspersky also achieved growth in the SMB business segment, with a 9% YOY increase as a result of strategic sales development and 6% YOY growth in B2B digital sales. The intensified acquisition activities across various digital platforms, together with modified retention tactics, also ensured sales growth in the B2C digital segment (+2% YOY). However, the ongoing lockdown restrictions in many markets greatly affected the B2C retail segment and held back full recovery. Overall, the B2C segment showed a slight decline in sales (-1% YOY).

In META region Kaspersky sales increased by 16%, while in Africa Kaspersky business grew by 3%. In the B2B sector the growth was 26%. Significant growth was achieved in enterprise sales (+57%), as well as in SMB segment (4%**).

During the year, Kaspersky acquired Brain4Net to boost its XDR platform with a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering.

Andrey Efremov, chief business development officer at Kaspersky, comments: “In 2021, we achieved many good things. Our corporate business delivered the best results in the company’s history, with many new important products launched. There has been a lot of work done on enhancing business development to achieve this, including development of a new business strategy aimed to make the company more resilient, strong and ready to face today’s challenges as well.