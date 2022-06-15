Mid-Senior Full Stack Developer (PHP/WordPress) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Travel Tech company in Durbanville seeks the coding wizardry of a Mid-Senior Full Stack Developer with 5-10 years’ suitable work experience and strong proficiency in PHP and WordPress including its architecture and plugin development. You will be expected to write clean, high quality and scalable code while managing repositories and deployment processes. You will also require proficiency with JavaScript, HTML, CSS – preferably with strong backend skills – API Development, Linux, Docker, GitLab, Apache, NGINX and Front end code optimisation for speed/SEO.

REQUIREMENTS:

5-10 Years’ relevant work experience

PHP, JavaScript, HTML, CSS (prefer someone that is stronger in backend)

Solid WordPress experience (hooks, filters, plugin development, WP-API, WP-CLI, etc.)

API Development

Linux

Docker

GitLab

Apache and NGINX

Front end code optimisation for speed/SEO

Team Leader potential

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communicator.

Enjoys guiding junior / other Developers

Enjoys working with other disciplines: UX, SEO, Project Managers and Product Owners

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

