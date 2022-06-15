Network and Security Architect at Omnia (Pty) LTD – Gauteng Bryanston

Overview

Reporting to the Chief Information Officer, the incumbent will be responsible to design, plan, execute, implement, install, and maintain network solutions to ensure the stability and integrity of our corporate network. Including maintaining of computer networks, hardware, software, and other related systems, performing disaster recovery operations, protecting data, software, and hardware from attacks, and replacing faulty network hardware components when necessary.

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science or Information Technology

Certification in relevant applications i.e., CISSP; ITIL

Experience

Minimum 4 years’ experience

Duties

Manage & Ensure network stability

Plan and ensure enough bandwidth across the organisation

Provision for quality of service and network access management

Provides network availability reports

Communicate to end users and 3rd party partners

Provide a project support to delivery of project

Lead technical design of the solution

Cyber security technical and technology implementation

Communication to End-users and Stakeholders

Reporting

Supplier Relationship Management

Service Level Reporting

Job Competencies

Communication and interpersonal skills

Working with a team towards a common goal

Scoping / scope documentation

Stakeholder management

Business expertise

Knowledge of ITL

Project Management

Drive for Results

Problem Solving

Interpersonal Skills

Reliability

