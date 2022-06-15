Senior Application Engineer – Ref: 50278 – Gauteng Johannesburg

Large transport / distribution / warehouse company based on the East Rand are seeking a Senior Application Engineer. Looking for a dynamic candidate with managerial experience who can lead a team. Must be able to hit the ground running. Candidates must come from the Logistics and Distribution industry
Degree or diploma in Computer Science or Industrial Engineering
Supply chain & Operational management (TMS and WMS)
Systems experience:-
- Supply chain process analysis
- Supply chain optimisation
- TMS / WMS modification design
- Data setup
- Process gap analysis
- System setup
- Training documentation
- User training
- Trouble shooting and support
- Database setup and support
Desired Skills:
- Supply Chain
- Transport Management System
- Warehouse Management System